In 2026 Maruthisan Dream+ or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Dream+ Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Dream+ has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Dream+ vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dream+
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.63 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|40 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-