In 2026 Maruthisan Dream+ or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Dream+ Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Dream+ has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Dream+ vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dream+
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.63 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|40 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-