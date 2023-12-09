Saved Articles

Maruthisan Dream+ vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2023 Maruthisan Dream+ or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,6552,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
1,62,7822,42,990
RTO
2,12219,439
Insurance
4,75112,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6465,915

