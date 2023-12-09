Saved Articles

Maruthisan Dream+ vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2024 Maruthisan Dream+ or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
BS6
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,6551,93,890
Ex-Showroom Price
1,62,7821,67,700
RTO
2,12215,446
Insurance
4,7519,879
Accessories Charges
0865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6464,167

