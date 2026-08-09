In 2026 Maruthisan Dream+ or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Dream+ Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Dream+ has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Dream+ vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dream+
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.63 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41.88 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|40 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349.34 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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