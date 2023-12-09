Saved Articles

Maruthisan Dream+ vs Oben Rorr

In 2023 Maruthisan Dream+ or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,6551,49,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,62,7821,49,999
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
4,7510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6463,224

