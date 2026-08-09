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Maruthisan Beat vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 Maruthisan Beat or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Beat Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Beat has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Beat vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Beat Sxl 150
BrandMaruthisanVespa
Price₹ 1.7 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruthisan Beat Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
190 mm155 mm
Kerb Weight
130 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
YesYes
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear 406.4 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-110/90-16Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
130 km-
Max Speed
75 kmph90 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
AdjustableDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
40 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,77,2761,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,2631,50,554
RTO
2,12212,044
Insurance
4,8914,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8103,587

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