Maruthisan Beat vs Tork Motors Kratos

In 2023 Maruthisan Beat or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kratos
Tork Motors Kratos
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorMid Drive Electric Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,77,2761,42,187
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,2631,32,499
RTO
2,1221,500
Insurance
4,8918,188
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8103,056

