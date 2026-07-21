In 2026 Maruthisan Beat or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Beat Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Beat has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Beat vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Beat
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|36.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-