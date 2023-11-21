In 2023 Maruthisan Beat or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Maruthisan Beat or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Beat Price starts at 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Beat has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less