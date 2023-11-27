Saved Articles

Maruthisan Beat vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

In 2023 Maruthisan Beat or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,77,2761,19,517
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,2631,14,999
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
4,8914,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8102,568

