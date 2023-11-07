Saved Articles

Maruthisan Beat vs Oben Rorr

In 2023 Maruthisan Beat or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Filters
Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,77,2761,49,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,2631,49,999
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
4,8910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8103,224

    Latest News

    Few design cues of the Oben Rorr do resemble a new-retro cafe racer.
    Oben Rorr review. Can it replace your 150 cc commuter motorcycle?
    7 Nov 2023
    The Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, after subsidy)
    Tork Kratos R rival Oben Rorr electric motorcycle deliveries to begin in first week of July
    30 Jun 2023
    Indian electric motorcycle market has some exciting bikes that can be your perfect ride.
    World EV Day: Thinking electric bike? These are the options you have in India
    8 Sept 2023
    First to Rorr delivery event conducted by Oben Rorr at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.
    Oben Electric commences deliveries of Oben Rorr electric motorbike
    10 Jul 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
    1 Jul 2022
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
