Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesBeat vs Aera

Maruthisan Beat vs Matter Aera

In 2023 Maruthisan Beat or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Filters
Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,77,2761,83,364
Ex-Showroom Price
1,70,2631,73,999
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
4,8919,365
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8103,941

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack
    Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle gets 40,000 pre-bookings
    13 Jun 2023
    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 125 km on a single charge
    Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024, will rival Oben Rorr
    7 Nov 2023
    Matter has launched Aera as the country's first geared electric bike with four-speed hyper-shift gears. It is claimed to accelerate 0 to 60 kmph in under six seconds.
    Matter Aera electric bike price hiked by 30,000, but offers huge discount till June 6
    1 Jun 2023
    Matter Aera
    World Environment Week: Get Matter Aera e-bike with benefits up to 50,000
    30 May 2023
    View all
      News