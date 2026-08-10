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HomeCompare BikesMojo 300 BS6 vs Adventure [2024]

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mojo 300 bs6 Adventure [2024]
BrandMahindraYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity294 cc334 cc
Power25.72 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2115 mm-
Wheelbase
1460 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
186.2 kg187 kg
Height
1150 mm-
Saddle Height
815 mm815 mm
Width
800 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
76 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Twin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing Arm-
Body Type
Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)Monoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
Telescopic, with fork braceTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Full DC-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2922,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,98,111
RTO
15,99215,848
Insurance
10,40012,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8634,857

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