Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm & 29 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Roadster in 1 colour. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 28.53 kmpl.