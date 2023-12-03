Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMojo 300 BS6 vs Roadster

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Smoke Grey
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
65 mm65 mm
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm29 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:111:01
Displacement
294.72 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2922,24,363
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,98,142
RTO
15,99215,851
Insurance
10,40010,370
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8634,822

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband and content creator Zaid Darbar picked up their new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d
    Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth over 1 crore
    3 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    The Benelli BKX 300 is production-ready with a 292 cc engine, rally-inspired bodywork and more
    Production-ready Benelli BKX 300 adventure tourer breaks cover. Will rival KTM 250 Adventure
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India.
    Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
    15 Jun 2022
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
    31 May 2022
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
    View all
     