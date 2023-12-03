Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMojo 300 BS6 vs YZF R15 V3

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic IgnitionTCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:111.6:1
Displacement
294.72 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2921,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,56,700
RTO
15,99213,066
Insurance
10,40010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8633,919

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha YZF R15 V3null | Petrol | Manual1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3 vs R15 V4

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband and content creator Zaid Darbar picked up their new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d
    Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth over 1 crore
    3 Dec 2023
    2024 Yamaha R15 in new Vivid Magenta Metallic colour scheme.
    Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out
    9 Jan 2024
    Image of Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid used for representation purposes only.
    Yamaha announces special Pongal offers in this state. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was sold at a secret auction held by Sotheby's in Germany for a jaw-dropping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,105 crore.
    Watch world's most valuable car, Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, in action
    21 May 2022
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
    31 May 2022
    View all
     