Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 47.92 kmpl.