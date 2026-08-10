In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mojo 300 bs6
|R15s
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|294 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|25.72 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS