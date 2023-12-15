In 2023 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 4 colours.
The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
