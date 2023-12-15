Saved Articles

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2023 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2921,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,67,200
RTO
15,99213,376
Insurance
10,40011,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8634,128

