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HomeCompare BikesMojo 300 BS6 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mojo 300 bs6 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandMahindraYamaha
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity294 cc155 cc
Power25.72 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Seat
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Length
2115 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
186.2 kg141 kg
Height
1150 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm810 mm
Width
800 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Twin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing Arm-
Body Type
Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)Linked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic, with fork braceTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah4.0 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Full DC-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2921,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,69,550
RTO
15,99215,024
Insurance
10,40013,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8634,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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