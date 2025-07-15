In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs FZ-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Fz-x
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|294 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|25.72 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS