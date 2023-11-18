In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less