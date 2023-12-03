Saved Articles

HT Auto
Mojo 300 BS6 vs SXL 125

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Vespa SXL 125

In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2921,53,028
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,34,827
RTO
15,99210,786
Insurance
10,4007,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8633,289

