In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.