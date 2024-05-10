HT Auto
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 hp PS & 90-100 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mojo 300 bs6 F77 mach 2
BrandMahindraUltraviolette
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Range-211-323 km/charge
Mileage25.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity294 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
STD
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm27 kW
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm90 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
21 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
2115 mm-
Wheelbase
1460 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
186.2 kg197 kg
Height
1150 mm-
Saddle Height
815 mm800 mm
Width
800 mm-
Chassis
Twin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing Arm-
Body Type
Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)Monoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic, with fork braceUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesMulti-function 5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah7.1 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Full DCLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2922,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9002,99,000
RTO
15,9920
Insurance
10,4000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8636,426

