In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm.
On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 hp PS & 90-100 Nm respectively.
Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours.
The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.