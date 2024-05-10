In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 hp PS & 90-100 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge. Mojo 300 BS6 vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mojo 300 bs6 F77 mach 2 Brand Mahindra Ultraviolette Price ₹ 2 Lakhs ₹ 2.99 Lakhs Range - 211-323 km/charge Mileage 25.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 294 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hrs.