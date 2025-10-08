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HomeCompare BikesMojo 300 BS6 vs Gixxer

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mojo 300 bs6 Gixxer
BrandMahindraSuzuki
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity294 cc155 cc
Power25.72 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
2115 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
186.2 kg141 kg
Height
1150 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm795 mm
Width
800 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm56 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Twin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing Arm-
Body Type
Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)Swing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic, with fork braceTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah12V / 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Full DC-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2921,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,26,421
RTO
15,99212,913
Insurance
10,40013,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8633,275

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