Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Simple Energy One

In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
One
Simple Energy One
Single Tone
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm72 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
76 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2921,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,45,000
RTO
15,9920
Insurance
10,4008,848
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8633,306

Simple Energy Onenull | Electric | Automatic1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Vida V1null | Electric | Automatic1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
