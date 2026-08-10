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Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Seeka SBolt

In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Seeka SBolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka SBolt Price starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. SBolt has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs SBolt Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mojo 300 bs6 Sbolt
BrandMahindraSeeka
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Range-90-140 km/charge
Mileage25.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.5 kWh
Engine Capacity294 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-7 Hrs.

Filters
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SBolt
Seeka SBolt
STD
₹1.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2115 mm-
Wheelbase
1460 mm-
Kerb Weight
186.2 kg-
Height
1150 mm-
Saddle Height
815 mm-
Width
800 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-120/80-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
76 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Twin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing Arm-
Body Type
Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, with fork brace-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah3.5 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Full DCLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2921,75,288
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,68,999
RTO
15,9920
Insurance
10,4006,289
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8633,767

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