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HomeCompare BikesMojo 300 BS6 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mojo 300 bs6 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandMahindraRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity294 cc411 cc
Power25.72 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm200 mm
Length
2115 mm2160 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
186.2 kg185 kg
Height
1150 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm795 mm
Width
800 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm86 mm
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc411 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi plates
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Twin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing Arm-
Body Type
Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic, with fork braceTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Full DC-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2922,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9002,06,394
RTO
15,99217,012
Insurance
10,40020,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8635,235

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