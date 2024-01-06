In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less