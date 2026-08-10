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HomeCompare BikesMojo 300 BS6 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mojo 300 bs6 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandMahindraRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity294 cc349.34 cc
Power25.72 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Length
2115 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
186.2 kg195 kg
Height
1150 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm805 mm
Width
800 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
65 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc349.34 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Twin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing ArmTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Body Type
Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic, with fork braceTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Full DCMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2922,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,93,080
RTO
15,99215,946
Insurance
10,40010,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8634,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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