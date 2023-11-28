Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMojo 300 BS6 vs RV400

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
294.72 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
76 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2921,45,746
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9001,39,975
RTO
15,9920
Insurance
10,4005,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8633,132

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Eclipse Red shade, in addition to the existing colours on offer
    Revolt Motors adds new Eclipse Red colour scheme to RV400 electric motorcycle
    28 Nov 2023
    Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband and content creator Zaid Darbar picked up their new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d
    Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth over 1 crore
    3 Dec 2023
    The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Lightning Yellow colour option and is now available in a total of six colours
    Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle arrives in new Lightning Yellow colour
    12 Dec 2023
    The Benelli BKX 300 is production-ready with a 292 cc engine, rally-inspired bodywork and more
    Production-ready Benelli BKX 300 adventure tourer breaks cover. Will rival KTM 250 Adventure
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was sold at a secret auction held by Sotheby's in Germany for a jaw-dropping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,105 crore.
    Watch world's most valuable car, Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, in action
    21 May 2022
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
    Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
    31 May 2022
    View all
     