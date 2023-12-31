In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro engine makes power & torque 8500 W & 58 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro in 17 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less