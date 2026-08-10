In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. Faast has a range of up to 120-160 km/charge.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs Faast Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Faast
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.09 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120-160 km/charge
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|294 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours