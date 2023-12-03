In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Aera engine makes power & torque 10000 & 32 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less