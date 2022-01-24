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HomeCompare BikesX1 [2019-2024] vs FZS 25

M2GO X1 [2019-2024] vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 M2GO X1 [2019-2024] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. M2GO X1 [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. M2GO offers the X1 [2019-2024] in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. X1 [2019-2024] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
X1 [2019-2024] vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 [2019-2024] Fzs 25
BrandM2GOYamaha
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
X1 [2019-2024]
M2GO X1 [2019-2024]
Standard
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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M2GO X1 [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
No-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
120 km
Max Speed
50 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Motor Power
2.02 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,3451,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,9001,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,44510,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4793,546

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