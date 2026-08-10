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HomeCompare BikesX1 [2019-2024] vs Notte125

M2GO X1 [2019-2024] vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 M2GO X1 [2019-2024] or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. M2GO X1 [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. M2GO offers the X1 [2019-2024] in 2 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. X1 [2019-2024] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
X1 [2019-2024] vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 [2019-2024] Notte125
BrandM2GOVespa
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X1 [2019-2024]
M2GO X1 [2019-2024]
Standard
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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M2GO X1 [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
No-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
120 km-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Power
2.02 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12 V/5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
EMI
2,479NaN

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