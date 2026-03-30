In 2026 M2GO X1 [2019-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. M2GO X1 [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. M2GO offers the X1 [2019-2024] in 2 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. X1 [2019-2024] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
X1 [2019-2024] vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1 [2019-2024]
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|M2GO
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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