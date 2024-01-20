HT Auto

M2GO X1 vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 M2GO X1 or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. M2GO X1 Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of X1 up to 120 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. M2GO offers the X1 in 2 colours.
X1 vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 Friend
BrandM2GOTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

X1
M2GO X1
Standard
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Power
2.02 kW1.5 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
ABS
No-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,3451,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,9001,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4454,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4792,328

