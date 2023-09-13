Saved Articles

M2GO X1 vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2024 M2GO X1 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

X1
M2GO X1
STD
₹94,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
2020 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,5001,37,897
Ex-Showroom Price
94,5001,16,700
RTO
011,366
Insurance
08,966
Accessories Charges
0865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0312,963

