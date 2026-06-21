In 2026 M2GO X1 [2019-2024] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. M2GO X1 [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. M2GO offers the X1 [2019-2024] in 2 colours. X1 [2019-2024] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
X1 [2019-2024] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1 [2019-2024]
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|M2GO
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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