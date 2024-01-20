HT Auto

M2GO X1 vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 M2GO X1 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. M2GO X1 Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of X1 up to 120 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. M2GO offers the X1 in 2 colours.
X1 vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X1 Buzz
BrandM2GOStella Automobili
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range120 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
X1
M2GO X1
Standard
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Motor Power
2.02 kW2 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
ABS
No-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh2.16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,34599,161
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,90095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4454,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4792,131

