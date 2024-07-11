In 2026 M2GO X1 [2019-2024] or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. M2GO X1 [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of X1 [2019-2024] up to 120 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. M2GO offers the X1 [2019-2024] in 2 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
X1 [2019-2024] vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X1 [2019-2024]
|Rv400
|Brand
|M2GO
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes