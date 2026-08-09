In 2026 M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. M2GO Civitas [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. M2GO offers the Civitas [2019-2024] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Civitas [2019-2024] has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Civitas [2019-2024] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civitas [2019-2024]
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|M2GO
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-