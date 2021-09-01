Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Motor Power
|2020 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|85 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,04,000
|₹1,03,457
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,04,000
|₹89,089
|RTO
|₹0
|₹8,627
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,235
|₹2,223