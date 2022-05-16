HT Auto
In 2024 M2GO Civitas or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. M2GO Civitas Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Civitas up to 120 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours.
Civitas vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civitas Tz 3.3
BrandM2GOTunwal
Price₹ 1.04 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Civitas
M2GO Civitas
STD
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
2020 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
180 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V, 29 Ah2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0001,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,0001,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2352,471

