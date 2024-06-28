In 2024 M2GO Civitas or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. M2GO Civitas Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Civitas up to 120 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours.
Civitas vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civitas
|Saathi
|Brand
|M2GO
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|120 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.