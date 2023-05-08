HT Auto

M2GO Civitas vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 M2GO Civitas or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. M2GO Civitas Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Civitas up to 120 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours.
Civitas vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civitas Buzz
BrandM2GOStella Automobili
Price₹ 1.04 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range120 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Civitas
M2GO Civitas
STD
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
2020 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
180 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V, 29 Ah2.16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,00099,161
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,00095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
04,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2352,131

