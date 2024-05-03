HT Auto

In 2024 M2GO Civitas or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. M2GO Civitas Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Civitas up to 120 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours.
Civitas vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civitas Smak
BrandM2GOSeeka
Price₹ 1.04 Lakhs₹ 99,911
Range120 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-7 Hrs.

Civitas
M2GO Civitas
STD
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
2020 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
180 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V, 29 Ah2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0001,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,00099,911
RTO
00
Insurance
04,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2352,238

