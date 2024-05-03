In 2024 M2GO Civitas or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. M2GO Civitas Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Civitas up to 120 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours.
Civitas vs Smak Comparison