In 2024 M2GO Civitas or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. M2GO Civitas Price starts at 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Civitas up to 120 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge. M2GO offers the Civitas in 3 colours.