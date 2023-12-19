Saved Articles

M2GO Civitas vs Maruthisan MS 3.0

In 2023 M2GO Civitas or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2020 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
120 km/charge-
Max Speed
85 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,0001,55,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,0001,48,528
RTO
02,122
Insurance
04,350
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2353,331

