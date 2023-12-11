In 2023 Lohia Oma Star Li or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Lohia Oma Star Li or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at 51,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Oma Star Li has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less