Lohia Oma Star Li vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Lohia Oma Star Li or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Oma Star Li
Lohia Oma Star Li
STD
₹51,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start Only-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,75057,877
Ex-Showroom Price
51,75057,877
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1121,244

